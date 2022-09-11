Lucknow hotel fire: Action against 19 officials accused of irregularities, negligence; 15 suspended

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Hotel sealed by Lucknow Development Authority over non-compliance of construction norm

Highlights An earlier report in the case was submitted by a high-level inquiry committee set up by the state

The spokesman said departmental action, including suspension, will be taken against officials

Action will be taken against those who retired according to prevailing rules

Lucknow hotel fire: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, around midnight on Saturday, suspended 15 officials for alleged laxity in connection with the Levana Suites hotel fire incident that claimed four lives in Lucknow on September 5.

Besides, action under applicable rules would also be taken against four retired officials.

Sushil Yadav, the then fire officer, Yogendra Prasad Yadav, fire officer (II), chief fire officer Vijay Kumar Singh, assistant director (electricity security) Vijay Kumar Rao, assistant engineer Ashish Kumar Mishra and sub-divisional officer Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Mahendra Kumar Mishra PCS (then competent authority) Lucknow Development Authority have been placed under suspension.

Departmental inquiry will also be initiated against them.

Others placed under suspension include Lucknow Development Authority's then assistant engineer Rakesh Mohan (housing and urban planning department), junior engineer Jitendra Nath Dubey, junior engineer Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, junior engineer Jaivir Singh and Ram Pratap Mate, the then district excise officer Santosh Kumar Tiwari, excise inspector sector 1 Amit Kumar Srivastava and deputy excise commissioner (Lucknow) Jainendra Upadhyay.

The 19 people have been accused of irregularities and negligence in the report submitted by a high-level inquiry committee set up by the state government to probe into the tragedy that took place in the Hazratganj area on Monday.

A spokesperson said the chief minister gave the instructions after receiving the investigation report of Lucknow Commissioner of Police SB Shiradkar and Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob.

The spokesman said departmental action, including suspension, will be taken against officials of the Departments of Home, Energy, Appointment and Personnel, Housing and Urban Planning and Excise.

The official said action will be taken against those who retired according to prevailing rules.

Four people were killed and 10 others injured in a fire at Hotel Levana Suits on Monday.

Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder against the hotel owners and the general manager.

Three people have been arrested in the case so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Lucknow hotel fire: Levana Suites to be demolished after blaze kills four; owners, manager booked

Latest India News