Maharashtra: 50 bricks made of 50.23 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 502 cr seized

This cocaine was getting imported in the name of same importer who was earlier arrested by DRI in case of seizure of 198 kg meth and 9Kg cocaine from the consignment of oranges originating from South Africa, earlier this month, in Vashi.

Rajiv Singh Reported By: Rajiv Singh Mumbai Updated on: October 08, 2022 13:31 IST
This is a part of series of large drugs seizures made by DRI
Image Source : INDIA TV This is a part of series of large drugs seizures made by DRI

The DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized 50 bricks made of 50.23 kg of cocaine from Nhava Sheva port. The value of the consignment is said to be Rs 502 cr. Based on the specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, a container carrying pears and green apples was being imported from South Africa. Upon investigation it was found that a large number of bricks made up of high-quality cocaine and weighing approximately 1 kg each, were concealed inside the boxes of green apples.

This cocaine was getting imported in the name of same importer who was earlier arrested by DRI in case of seizure of 198 kg meth and 9Kg cocaine from the consignment of oranges originating from South Africa, earlier this month, in Vashi, officials said.

 

This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine attempted to be smuggled through sea container in recent past. The importer has been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

This is a part of series of large drugs seizures made by DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit ranging from 198 kg of methamphetimine and 9kg cocaine to 16 Kg heroine in last 10 days.

