MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to constitute 'Gau Cabinet' for protection of cows

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the one-of-its-kind cabinet.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 9:16 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to form a 'Gau Cabinet' (Cow Cabinet) for the protection of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the one-of-its-kind cabinet. The first meeting of the newly-constituted Cabinet will take place on Gopashtami, November 22, at 12 pm in Agar Malwa. 

“A decision has been taken to set up a ‘gau cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare departments will be included in the cow cabinet,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Two years ago, Chouhan had announced the setting up of a ministry for cows. It replaced the existing Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board because it has limitations, Chouhan said. 

