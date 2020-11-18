MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to constitute 'Gau Cabinet' for protection of cows

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Madhya Pradesh government to constitute Gau Cabinet for protection of cows

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to form a 'Gau Cabinet' (Cow Cabinet) for the protection of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the one-of-its-kind cabinet. The first meeting of the newly-constituted Cabinet will take place on Gopashtami, November 22, at 12 pm in Agar Malwa.

“A decision has been taken to set up a ‘gau cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare departments will be included in the cow cabinet,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे।



पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

Two years ago, Chouhan had announced the setting up of a ministry for cows. It replaced the existing Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board because it has limitations, Chouhan said.

