Mob assaults gau rakshak in Mumbai's Nalasopara, 14 held

Image Source : INDIA TV Rajesh Pal, a gau rakshak, was attacked when he was out to rescue cattle in Nalasopara.

A mob in the Nalasoprara area of Mumbai attacked a gau rakshak when he was out to rescue cattle. The man has been identified as Rajesh Pal, a resident of Nagindas Pada in Nalasopara. Rajesh has been working as an animal welfare officer for years. He is also associated with cow vigilante.

According to reports, the mob comprising 200 people attacked Rajesh when he visited the Sopara village with police to rescue cattle. He suffered multiple fractures and injuries during the attack. The incident had taken place on Sunday.

Rajesh had information that a few people have brought a cow and a calf for slaughter. Rajesh subsequently informed the police. When the police visited the village, they couldn't find anything.

A few hours later, Rajesh and the police again visited the village and found a cow and a calf. According to reports, Rajesh, who was on his bike, was attacked and threatened by the mob. Police rescued him and admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 14 men in connecting with the case.

Earlier in April, two sadhus linked to the Juna Akhara and their driver were lynched by a mob in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The incident triggered a national outcry. The two ascetics were identified as Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj. They were murdered while travelling to Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage