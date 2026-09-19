Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ghee adulteration case: ED arrests company promoter on money laundering charges

The Hyderabad Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kailash Chand Mangala in connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case. The ED arrested Mangala on Friday under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Special Court (PMLA) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, heard him. The court remanded Mangala to judicial custody.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR lodged at the Tirupati East police station. The FIR alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption in connection with the fraudulent supply of adulterated ghee to the TTD.

Adulterated ghee made using palm oil and several chemicals

The ED investigation revealed that the adulterated ghee was allegedly made using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, and several chemicals such as MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvaset Soft 400, and acetic acid ester.

It was then sold as "Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee" for supply to the TTD.

The alleged fraudulent supply of ghee to the TTD during 2019-2024 was valued at approximately ₹230 crore. Of this, approximately ₹96 crore worth of adulterated ghee was produced by Kailash Chand Mangla.

Created and maintained false records

Kailash Chand Mangala, promoter of M/s Sukriti Foods Private Limited, is a co-conspirator in this case. He facilitated the procurement of adulterated ingredients and manufactured adulterated ghee at his factory. He also managed the supply of adulterated ghee through several front companies (M/s Shri Vaishnavi Dairy Specialities Private Limited, M/s Malganga Milk & Agro Products Private Limited, and M/s AR Dairy Foods Private Limited).

The investigation also revealed that Kailash Chand Mangala created and maintained false records related to the purchase and sale of ghee and refined palm oil. He did this to conceal the actual use of adulterants and to create the appearance of genuine production and supply of genuine cow ghee.

Previously, the ED arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of M/s Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited. He is accused of conspiring to manufacture and fraudulently supply adulterated ghee to TTD. Police made the arrest as part of the ongoing investigation. Further investigation is ongoing.

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