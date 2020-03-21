Madhya Pradesh: 22 rebel Congress MLAs join BJP

Image Source : FILE A file photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignation led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-government in Madhya Pradesh, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier today, all the legislators, including six ministers, met BJP President JP Nadda. Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the meeting.

Two key leaders of Madhya Pradesh -- Narendra Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also in attendance.

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned from his post on Friday just ahead of a crucial floor test as 22 MLAs deserted his camp.

Earlier on March 11, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party. Scindia was associated with the Congress for the last 18 years. His family has a long-standing association with the Congress party. Jyotoraditya Scindia's father late Madhavrao Scindia has been a Congress stalwart during his time.

