'Some people want to disturb peace of Punjab': Kejriwal, Sidhu condemn Ludhiana court complex blast

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Party Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu among other prominent leaders on Thursday condemned the blast inside the district court complex inside Ludhiana court complex. Police officials have said that at least two people died and three others were injured in the powerful blast.

Calling the blast a 'peace-disturbing activity', both the Delhi CM and Punjab Congress chief said that they are offering sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by the news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to the injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal in a tweet.

