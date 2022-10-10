Rains: Schools in Lucknow to remain shut on October 11

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The country has been witnessing incessant rains for several days now.

The Uttar Pradesh government declared a holiday for schools in Lucknow on October 11 (Tuesday) in view of heavy rainfall.

Schools will be shut till Class 12 across all boards for students, teachers as well as non-teaching staff.

As many as nine people were killed across parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday due to heavy rains. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 percent more than the 'long period average' (LPA) for the day.

In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed when a boat capsized in the Rapti river. The deceased were identified as Baliram Singh and Brijesh Yadav, said AK Singh, Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur (South).

In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rains, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday. “One Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Akalpur village under Masuri police station area, was killed after being buried under the rubble of a dilapidated house,” SP (Rural) Iran Raja said.

