Weather update: 9 killed in rain-related incidents in UP; schools across several districts closed

Weather update: As many as nine people were killed across parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday due to heavy rains. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 per cent more than the 'long period average' (LPA) for the day.

Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm of rainfall which is 500 per cent more than the LPA of 14.4mm.

IMD officials have issued forecasts of more rains across the state in the next 24 hours.

In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed when a boat capsized in the Rapti river.

The deceased were identified as Baliram Singh and Brijesh Yadav, said AK Singh, Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur (South).

In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rains, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday.

“One Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Akalpur village under Masuri police station area, was killed after being buried under the rubble of a dilapidated house,” SP (Rural) Iran Raja said.

In Hardoi, two farmers were killed after being struck by lightning.

Additional District Magistrate Vandana Trivedi said, "In Sawayjpur tehsil, farmer Rajendra Singh Chauhan was killed after being struck by lightning. In a similar incident, Muniraj (24) and Chatrapal (35) of Rampur Mishra village under Pali police station limits were hit by lightning. Muniraj was killed while Chatrapal was injured."

In the Sitapur district, an 11-year-old girl was killed after being struck by lightning.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mahak from Autrauli village.

In Etawah, a police officer said that one Mula Devi (75) of Jaunpur village was killed after being hit by lightning.

In Bulandshahr, a 14-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in three incidents of house collapse caused due to heavy rains.

According to local authorities, Pawan (14), Guddu (12), Nisha (18), Shalu (14) and Lalu (13) were buried under rubble when a temporary wall fell on them in Maharajpur area.

While the neighbours recovered the children, Pawan was declared dead by doctors at a hospital, police said.

At least six others were injured in similar incidents reported from Dibai and Usadpur areas of the district.

In Balrampur, two teenagers were swept away in flood waters.

The body of one of the boys, Zishan (16), has been recovered while efforts are on to search for the other, said Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh.

Schools closed across parts of Uttar Pradesh

Authorities of a dozen districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad ordered the closure of schools on Monday in the wake of heavy rains.

In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials said.

A notification by the Ghaziabad administration stated that the schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.

In Noida, the closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, an order stated.



"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night.

The weather department had warned of heavy rainfall in the state on October 10.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD.

However, senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.

Heavy rains, waterlogging disrupt traffic movement

The traffic movement on Balrampur-Badhri National Highway 730 was affected after it was inundated by floodwater.

As per district officials, standing crops in several thousand hectares have been flooded by rainwater in villages falling under Balrampur tehsil.

District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar has appealed to villagers living in low-lying areas to vacate their houses and move to shelters.

SDRF teams have also been pressed to oversee the rescue efforts.

In Mathura, a Rajasthan state road transport bus carrying passengers was stuck at the railway underpass. The fire department came to the rescue of the passengers.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Kumar Sharma said, “A team was sent to the spot to assist the passengers and remove the bus. All passengers were rescued and the bus was pulled out of the underpass with help of a crane.”

The flooding has also affected daily life in the Bahraich district.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh told reporters, “Flood-like situation has been reported in 60 villages of Nanpara and Mihipurva tehsils due to excess rains. The villagers have been safely shifted to flood shelters.”

The DM added that traffic movement on NH-927 connecting Bahraich to Lakhimpur Kheri has been stopped after a bridge on the highway was damaged in Gaighat area due to heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies)

