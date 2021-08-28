Low pressure area forms off Andhra coast, widespread rains forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Under the influence of this low pressure and cyclonic circulation, the official said that fairly widespread rainfall activity, including heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, is likely to occur on Saturday and Sunday.

A low-pressure area has formed over north-west and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said on Saturday.

"As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of August 28 at 8 a.m. under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast, a low-pressure area has formed," an APSDMA official said.

According to the disaster management department, the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric level and is tilting southwards with height.

Under the influence of this low pressure and cyclonic circulation, the official said that fairly widespread rainfall activity, including heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, is likely to occur on Saturday and Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)

