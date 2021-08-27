Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand rains: Rani Pokhari Bridge collapses on Dehradun-Rishikesh highway | VIDEO

A part of the Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge over the Jakhan river near Rani Pokhari village collapsed as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand on Friday. A truck-turned turtle and a few others remained stranded even as a river continued to flow under the broken bridge.

Meanwhile, a couple of cars also washed away after the bridge collapsed on Dehradun Rishikesh Highway.

"A part of the bridge over Jakhan river at Rani Pokhari on Dehradun-Rishikesh road has collapsed due to heavy rain and strong current of water. The public is requested to please not use the above route and use other alternative routes," Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past three-four days. Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters.

The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads have been closed due to landslides at several places. The police have also advised travellers to avoid these areas area till the weather becomes normal.

National Highway 58 has also been closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Meanwhile, tDehradun: The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads have been closed due to landslides at several places due to heavy rains for the last three to four days, said Uttarakhand Police on Friday.

The police have also advised travellers to avoid these areas area till the weather becomes normal. National Highway 58 has also been closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Meanwhile, a couple of cars washed away after the Rani Pokhari Bridge collapsed on Dehradun Rishikesh Highway.

"A part of the bridge over Jakhan river at Rani Pokhari on Dehradun-Rishikesh road has collapsed due to heavy rain and strong current of water. The public is requested to please not use the above route and use other alternative routes," Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

The Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in and merged with a river following incessant rainfall in Dehradun. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning, predicting heavy rain in Uttarakhand. According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: Road caves in, merges with river due to incessant rainfall in Dehradun | VIDEO

Latest India News