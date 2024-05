Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From PM Modi to Manish Tewari to Kangana Ranaut, list of key candidates in Phase 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (From Left to Right) Congress leader Manish Tewari, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the seventh and last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The last phase will see elections in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. Uttar Pradesh (13/80 seats), Punjab (13 seats), West Bengal (9/42 seats), Bihar (8/40 seats), Odisha (6/21 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4 seats), Jharkhand (3/14 seats) and Chandigarh will vote on June 1. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4. The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent while the second phase registered a turnout of 66.71 per cent. The turnout numbers for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth phases were 65.68 per cent, 69.16 per cent, 62.20 per cent and 63.37 per cent respectively.

Some of the key constituencies in the last phase of elections are Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ghosi, Ghazipur and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Bathinda in Punjab, Dum Dum, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar in West Bengal, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah and Karakat in Bihar, Balasore and Kendrapara in Odisha, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, Godda and Dumka in Jharkhand and Chandigarh.

Several prominent candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manish Tewari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Misa Bharti, Ram Kripal Yadav, Kangana Ranaut, Anand Sharma, Charanjit Singh Channi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Anupriya Patel, Arvind Rajbhar, Ajay Rai, Pankaj Chaudhary, Raj Kumar Singh, Pawan Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Vikramaditya Singh, Nishikant Dubey, Srikant Kumar Jena, Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Abhishek Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Hans Raj Hans, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Karamjit Anmol, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Debasree Chaudhuri, Sita Soren and Baijayant 'Jay' Panda are in the fray in the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

Phase 7: June 1 (57 Lok Sabha seats)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Uttar Pradesh

1. Varanasi (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Narendra Modi, Margin: 4,79,505)

2024 candidates: Narendra Modi (BJP) Vs Ajay Rai (Congress) Vs Athar Jamaal Lari (BSP)

2. Gorakhpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ravi Kishan, Margin: 3,01,664)

2024 candidates: Ravi Kishan (BJP) Vs Kajal Nishad (SP) Vs Javed Ashraf (BSP)

3. Ghazipur (2019 Result: BSP, Winner: Afzal Ansari, Margin: 1,19,392)

2024 candidates: Paras Nath Rai (BJP) Vs Afzal Ansari (SP) Vs Umesh Singh (BSP)

4. Mirzapur (2019 Result: ADS, Winner: Anupriya Patel, Margin: 2,32,008)

2024 candidates: Anupriya Patel (ADS) Vs Ramesh Chand Bind (SP) Vs Manish Tripathi (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Punjab

1. Amritsar (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Margin: 99,626)

2024 candidates: Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress) Vs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (AAP) Vs Anil Joshi (Akali Dal) Vs Taranjit Singh Sandhu (BJP)

2. Gurdaspur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sunny Deol, Margin: 82,459)

2024 candidates: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Congress) Vs Amansher Singh (AAP) Vs Daljeet Singh Cheema (Akali Dal) Vs Dinesh Singh (BJP)

3. Ludhiana (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Ravneet Singh Bittu, Margin: 76,372)

2024 candidates: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress) Vs Ashok Parashar Pappi (AAP) Vs Ranjit Singh Dhillon (Akali Dal) Vs Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP)

4. Bathinda (2019 Result: Akali Dal, Winner: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Margin: 21,772)

2024 candidates: Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu (Congress) Vs Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (AAP) Vs Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Akali Dal) Vs Parampal Kaur Sidhu (BJP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in West Bengal

1. Dum Dum (2019 Result: TMC, Winner: Saugata Roy, Margin: 53,002)

2024 candidates: Saugata Roy (TMC) Vs Shilbhadra Dutta (BJP) Vs Sujan Chakraborty (CPM)

2. Basirhat (2019 Result: TMC, Winner: Nusrat Jahan, Margin: 3,50,369)

2024 candidates: Rekha Patra (BJP) Vs Haji Nurul Islam (TMC) Vs Nirapada Sardar (CPM)

3. Diamond Harbour (2019 Result: TMC, Winner: Abhishek Banerjee, Margin: 3,20,594)

2024 candidates: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) Vs Abhijit Das Bobby (BJP) Vs Pratikur Rahaman (CPM)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Bihar

1. Patna Sahib (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Margin: 2,84,657)

2024 candidates: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Vs Anshul Avijit Kushwaha (Congress)

2. Pataliputra (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ram Kripal Yadav, Margin: 39,321)

2024 candidates: Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) Vs Misa Bharti (RJD)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Odisha

1. Balasore (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Margin: 12,956)

2024 candidates: Lekhashree Samantsinghar (BJD) Vs Pratap Chandra Sarangi (BJP) Vs Srikant Kumar Jena (Congress)

2. Kendrapara (2019 Result: BJD, Winner: Anubhav Mohanty, Margin: 1,53,581)

2024 candidates: Anshuman Mohanty (BJD) Vs Baijayant 'Jay' Panda (BJP) Vs Sidharth Swarup Das (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Jharkhand

1. Dumka (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sunil Soren, Margin: 47,590)

2024 candidates: Sita Soren (BJP) Vs Nalin Soren (JMM)

2. Godda (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Nishikant Dubey, Margin: 1,84,227)

2024 candidates: Nishikant Dubey (BJP) Vs Pradeep Yadav (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Himachal Pradesh

1. Mandi (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ram Swaroop Sharma, Margin: 4,05,459)

2024 candidates: Kangana Ranaut (BJP) Vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)

2. Hamirpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Anurag Singh Thakur, Margin: 3,99,572)

2024 candidates: Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) Vs Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 in Chandigarh

1. Chandigarh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Kirron Kher, Margin: 46,970)

2024 candidates: Manish Tewari (Congress) Vs Sanjay Tandon (BJP)