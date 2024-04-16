Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA likely to win 33 seats in Bihar, predicts India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to outperform the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the NDA is projected to win 33 out of 40 parliamentary seats in the state. Meanwhile, the I.N.D.I.A bloc including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress is likely to win four and two seats respectively.

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the BJP is projected to secure victory on 17 seats, followed by JDU with 12 seats. Additionally, LJP (R) is anticipated to clinch 3 seats, while HAM is forecasted to win one seat. In contrast, the opposition sees RJD poised to secure four seats, Congress two seats, and CPI-ML expected to claim one seat.

Region-wise predictions for Bihar

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, out of the 12 seats in North Bihar, the BJP-led NDA may win 10 seats while Lalu Prasad's RJD is likely to get 2 seats.

The BJP-JD(U) is likely to sweep all the 9 seats in the Mithilanchal region of the state. The region has a total of 9 seats out of which BJP may win 4 while alliance partners JDU and LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) may win 3 and 2 seats. Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress may not be able to open their accounts in this region, the survey predicts.

According to the projection in the Simanchal (east Bihar) region, which comprises 7 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP may win just one seat and its alliance partner JD(U) is likely to get 3 seats, Congress and RJD may bag 2 and 1 seat respectively.

In the Magadh-Bhojpur region, encompassing 12 seats, the BJP may get 7 seats, allies JDU and HAM to get one seat each while RJD and allies may also win one seat each.

Here's the prediction for all 40 seats in Bihar:

BJP: 17

JD-U: 12

LJP(RV): 3

RJD: 4

Congress: 2

Others: 2

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bihar

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in Bihar, starting from April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 2.

First phase- April 19 (Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui)

April 19 (Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui) Second phase- April 26 (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka)

April 26 (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka) Third phase- May 7 (Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria)

May 7 (Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria) Fourth phase- May 13 (Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger)

May 13 (Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger) Fifth phase- May 20 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur)

May 20 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur) Sixth phase- May 25 (Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj)

May 25 (Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj) Seventh phase- 1 June (Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad)

BJP likely to win 12 seats in Jharkhand

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, in Jharkhand, where there are a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is projected to lead and win 12 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and AJSU are expected to secure one seat each, while the Congress may not be able to open its account.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA alliance had won 12 seats, out of which the BJP had registered victory on 11 seats. BJP’s ally AJSU had won one seat last time also. The grand alliance had won only two seats.

Notably, Jharkhand will go to polls in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

