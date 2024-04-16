Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to sweep all 7 seats in Delhi again, says India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming general elections as the AAP-Congress alliance may not be able to challenge the saffron party's dominance in Delhi, according to the India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Notably, the Congress-AAP are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in alliance. The AAP will be contesting on four seats while three have been allotted to Congress. The four seats on which AAP will contest the Lok Sabha polls are New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi. The Congress will contest on North West Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Constituencies BJP Candidates I.N.D.I.A. bloc Candidates 1. Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal JP Agarwal (Congress) 2. North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) 3. East Delhi Harsh Malhotra Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) 4. New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj Somnath Bharti (AAP) 5. North West Delhi Yogender Chandolia Udit Raj (Congress) 6. West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat Mahabal Mishra (AAP) 7. South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)

Lok Sabha elections in the national capital will take place in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be done along with all other states on June 4.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

In Chandni Chowk, BJP's Harsh Vardhan defeated Congress' Jai Parkash Aggarwal by margin of 2,28,145 votes.

In North East Delhi, BJP's Manoj Tiwari defeated Congress' Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes.

In East Delhi, BJP's Gautam Gambhir defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes.

In New Delhi, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi defeated Congress' Ajay Maken by a margin of 2,56,504 votes.

In North West Delhi, BJP's Hans Raj Hans defeated AAP's Gugan Singh Ranga by a margin of 5,53,897 votes.

In West Delhi, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Congress' Mahabal Mishra by a margin of 5,78,486 votes.

In, South Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri defeated AAP's Raghav Chadha by a margin of 3,67,043 votes.

