Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi to witness direct contest between BJP, I.N.D.I.A. bloc | Know all candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi is set to witness a riveting showdown between two formidable contenders: the ruling BJP and the formidable I.N.D.I.A. bloc representing the opposition. The political landscape is further enlivened by the alliance between the Congress and AAP, marking a strategic move aimed at challenging the dominant forces. With three parties vying for supremacy, the electoral battleground promises to be intense, with each side mobilising their resources and rhetoric to secure victory in this crucial two-way contest.

The Congress-AAP are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in alliance. The AAP will be contesting on four seats while three have been allotted to Congress. The four seats on which AAP will contest the Lok Sabha polls are New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi. The Congress will contest on North West Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

AAP, Congress and BJP have announced their candidates for the upcoming elections. Congress fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi. Kumar will contest against BJP North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, JP Agarwal to contest from Chandni Chowk against BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal, and Udit Raj to contest from North-West Delhi against BJP's Yogendra Chandolia. Meanwhile, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar to take on BJP's Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti has been pitted against Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra against Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi and Sahi Ram Pehelwan will take on BJP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Constituencies BJP Candidates I.N.D.I.A. bloc Candidates 1. Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal JP Agarwal (Congress) 2. North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) 3. East Delhi Harsh Malhotra Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) 4. New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj Somnath Bharti (AAP) 5. North West Delhi Yogender Chandolia Udit Raj (Congress) 6. West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat Mahabal Mishra (AAP) 7. South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)

Lok Sabha elections in the national capital will take place in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be done along with all other states on June 4.

