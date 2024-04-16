Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA to win 11 seats in Assam, Congress to get 1, says India TV-CNX poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win eleven seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as per the prediction of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Meanwhile, the Congress is projected to get one, while two seats would go to others. The BJP is contesting with its allies United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 9 seats, Congress 3 seats, AIUDF 1 seat, and Independent 1 seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 7 seats, Congress, 3 seats, AIUDF 3 seats, and Independent 1 seat.

Assam to vote in 3 phases

In the first phase on April 19, polling will be held in five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur. The second phase on April 26 will see polling in another five seats: Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri.

The remaining four constituencies- Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Kokrakhjar- will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

All government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on polling days, the General Administration Department order said.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP to lead in Assam, Jammu, National Conference in Kashmir