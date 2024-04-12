Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi in J-K today, security stepped up in Udhampur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4. With just a few days left for the polls to commence, star campaigners of different political parties are holding election rallies to connect with the voters and strengthen their individual parties' chances in the upcoming polls. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally in Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned for election coverage.