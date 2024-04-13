Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha elections 2024: It's Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is the Congress candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. He will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Vikramaditya Singh, a two-time MLA from Shimla Rural constituency, is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief and Pratibha Singh, who is also the sitting MP from the Mandi seat. He is also the former state youth Congress president.

The Himachal Minister challenged Ranaut to have a debate with him on their visions for the state. Taking a jibe at her, he said that he would pray to Lord Ram for giving some "good sense" to Ranaut.

"What have you contributed and what is going to be your role in the near future. What is your vision and planning for the future as a candidate from Mandi for BJP? You are trying to mislead and spoil the time of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Singh said.

"I have visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd and taken blessings of Lord Ram. I would pray Lord Ram to provide you a good sense. I would request that let's have a debate on the developmental trajectories of the state. I wish you good luck and wish you keep talking like this and using this kind of language," he added further.

Himachal has four Lok Sabha seats

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats. The polling on these four seats, along with six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.

The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The counting will be done on June 4.The Mandi constituency is considered a stronghold of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family.

The seat is currently held by the late leader's wife Pratibha Singh. She was elected after a by-election in 2021, after the seat was vacated after the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

(With inputs from Ila Kazmi)

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections: Mandi may witness 'Raja' Vikramaditya Singh vs 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut contest

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut refutes 'baseless rumours' about consuming beef, says, 'I am a proud Hindu'