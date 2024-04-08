Kangana Ranaut refutes 'baseless rumours' about consuming beef, says, 'I am a proud Hindu'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Actor and BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said that she is a 'proud Hindu', refuting the claims of consuming beef or any other kind of red meat as baseless rumors. She took to social media platform X, and clarified her stand after 'rumours' spread online claiming that the actress eats beef.

"I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a post on X on Monday.

Some users on social media even dug out an old tweet of Kangana from 2019, in which she had written about her yogic lifestyle. However, the post wasn't worded in the first person. It said, "There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat."

Earlier, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, also alleged that Kangana Ranaut had once tweeted that she liked and consumed beef and the party has now given her a ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

Kangana Ranaut joins BJP

Kangana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has fielded Kangana from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Ranaut wrote in a post on X while announcing her political foray. On the acting front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Fact Check: No, Kangana Ranaut is not with gangster Abu Salem in viral photo but with journalist

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election: Kangana Ranaut eats lunch with BJP workers, addresses rally in Mandi | VIDEO