Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kangana Ranaut eats lunch with BJP workers, addresses public rally in Mandi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kangana Ranaut had begun her Lok Sabha election campaign with a roadshow in Shimla.

In the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday had lunch with party workers at Shivabadar in Himachal Pradesh. A video has also surfaced wherein the actress is seen sitting on the floor and having the meal along with the party workers.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Kangana addresses public rally

Later, Ranaut also addressed a public rally in Shivabadar and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. "It is a matter of great fortune for me that I have been selected as a candidate from Mandi. PM Modi is not an ordinary man. So, when he chose his representative, it was this daughter of Mandi. On this also, Congress said ill words about the daughters of Mandi," Ranaut said. "Those who can't respect women, can they work for our welfare? The PM has worked a lot for the empowerment of women," she further added.

Kangana offered prayers at Bhimakali temple

Earlier on Monday, Ranaut offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple here and then in a creative election campaign, prepared tea at the Namo Tea Stall and served it to the gathered people. The 'Queen' actress was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur.

Ex-CM Jairam Thakur campaigns for Kangana

Thakur expressed his support for Ranaut, emphasizing the state's enthusiasm for the BJP. "The BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, today met the fellow BJP leaders. After seeking blessings from all, she is going to enter the election battleground and I am happy that the general public is excited. The country wants to see Narendra Modi Ji as the Prime Minister for the third time. From 2014, the BJP has kept its word since 2014, when the party won all four seats, in 2019 all records were broken and in 2024, we are moving ahead with the same goal," Thakur said.

Mandi Lok Sabha Elections

Born in a Rajput family in Bhambla in Mandi district, she began her election campaign with a roadshow and rally on Friday, March 31. Ranaut said the voters of Mandi will give a befitting reply to the Congress leaders' derogatory remarks against women of Mandi. In October 2022, Ranaut had said she was open to contesting from Mandi if the BJP offered her a ticket. At present, the Mandi Lok Sabha seat is being represented by HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who won the 2021 Lok Sabha bypolls. The election to four Lok Sabha seats of Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra would be held along with by-elections in six assembly seats in the last phase on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: 'I'm not star, but your daughter': Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Himachal's Mandi | WATCH