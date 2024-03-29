'I'm not star, but your daughter': Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Himachal's Mandi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's Lok Sabha election candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, held a roadshow in the city for the upcoming elections. The "Queen" actress received a warm welcome as she waved to the assembled crowd during the event.

Kangana, who is set to contest in her first electoral battle was seen greeting and waving at the supporters. Born to a Rajput family in a small town, Bhambla in Mandi district, Ranaut is an actor, filmmaker, producer and a four-time National Award winner.

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate, ahead of her roadshow.

"Development is the main issue for BJP. The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart," Kangana added as supporters around her welcomed her with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

'Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter'

Addressing the gathering, she also encouraged the residents of the constituency to view her as a member of their family rather than just a heroine or a star. She said, "Don't think that Kangana is a heroine, that she is a star. Consider Kangana your sister, your daughter. Everyone is my family."

Lok Sabha elections

Himachal Pradesh comprises four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured victory in all four seats. The upcoming elections for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, along with the bypolls for the six assembly constituencies left vacant due to the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs, are scheduled to be held on June 1.

