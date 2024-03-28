Lok Sabha Elections: Did controversy around Kangana Ranaut cost Supriya Shrinate her seat from Maharajganj?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supriya Shrinate

The Congress on Wednesday released the eighth list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 'Grand Old Party' announced the names of its candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana. While former MP Pratap Bhanu Sharma, Rao Yadvendra Singh and Tarwar Singh Lodhi have found places on the list, national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was expected to contest from Maharajganj, has failed to make it to the list.

A political uproar erupted after a controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Congress leader Shrinate's accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all of her social accounts, claiming that they had been posted not by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

However, the damage was already done. The BJP stongly rejected Shrinate's clarification and said the Congress leader posted such remarks on social media "on purpose" to insult ‘Nari Shakti for which she should be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.