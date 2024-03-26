Kangana Ranaut, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, meets JP Nadda amid Supriya Shrinate's remark row

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut met party president JP Nadda.

Kangana Ranaut, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, met party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday. Her meeting with Nadda comes amid a row over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's remark against the actor.

Earlier, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party met the Election Commission officials to file a complaint against Shrinate.

The BJP came down heavily on the Congress over the remarks of its leader Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the opposition party.

The Shrinate's post read - “Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?”. The saffron party fielded the actor from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Himachal is the home state of Ranaut.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all of her social accounts, claiming that they had been posted not by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Rejecting Shrinate's clarification, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress and said the "dastardly comments" by the party's social media head were not posted by default, but by design.

"She deleted the post, saying someone who had access to her accounts had posted it. This makes it clear from where the social media accounts of the Congress are operated. The country should understand that such kind of negative and dastardly comments by the Congress are not made by default, but by design," he charged.

"This proves that the Congress and the INDI Alliance are playing into the hands of some unknown powers," Trivedi alleged.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said Shrinate's remarks against Ranaut reflected the Congress’ “disgusting thinking” about women and demanded an apology from the top leadership of the opposition party.

"We strongly condemn the Congress leader's remarks,” Tiwari told PTI, demanding that the opposition party take action against Shrinate.

"If the Congress doesn't take any action against her, women of the country and its people will give it a reply,” he added.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late party veteran Sushma Swaraj, described Ranaut as a “daughter of India” and asked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi if Shrinate's remarks were acceptable to her.

"Such derogatory words were used for someone who is a woman and a daughter of India.

This reflects the mindset of the Congress about women,” Swaraj told PTI and added the top leadership of the Congress should apologise for Shrinate's comments.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla rejected Shrinate's clarification and said the Congress leader posted such remarks on social media "on purpose" to insult ‘Nari Shakti for which she should be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"How come Supriya did not realise for a long time that such a post was made? Did she not get notifications of her own account? How many people handle her account? How is it taking so long to identify this culprit? Why has she not filed an FIR against this person yet?...Is this how they handle Congress accounts? Post without final check? Of course not,” Poonawalla charged in a post on ‘X’.

(With PTI inputs)