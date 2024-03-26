BJP moves EC against Congress' Supriya Shrinate over her remark targeting actor Kangana Ranaut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Actor Kangana Ranaut

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday moved the Election Commission to file a complaint against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over her alleged “objectionable post” targeting actor Kangana Ranaut.

The post read - “Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?”. The saffron party fielded the actor from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Himachal is the home state of Ranaut.

In the election season, the BJP came forward in support of the newly entrant into politics. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the derogatory remarks by Congress leaders against Ranaut would be legally examined. Condemning Congress leader's remark, Leader of Opposition Thakur, in a statement, said she has made a “big mistake” as people come to Mandi, known as “choti Kashi” and an abode for over 300 temples, with faith.

Shrinate and HS Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles.

“BJP is legally examining the matter and moving towards registration of a case in this regard,” Thakur said.

"The People of Himachal and especially Mandi would not spare the Congress and the party would have to face consequences not only in Mandi but in the entire state and other parts of the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

It is unfortunate that being a woman herself, the Congress spokesperson has made such remarks against another woman and now she is trying to retract by saying that someone has used her other account, he added.

Earlier, in her clarification, Shrinate had said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post.

"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she had said.

Ranaut had also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

"Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)