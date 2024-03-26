'Varun Gandhi welcome to join Congress': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after BJP denies him ticket

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: After the BJP dropped Varun Gandhi, the incumbent MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, from its list of Lok Sabha candidates, the Congress party extended an offer to them. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Varun Gandhi is "most welcome" to join the grand old party.

It is pertinent to mention The BJP has replaced sitting MP Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit with state minister Jitin Prasada. Varun Gandhi had been making statements against the party for the last few years, after which it was almost certain that his ticket would be cancelled.

Ticket denied over Gandhi family connection

Chowdhary alleged that the Pilibhit MP was denied ticket due to his 'connection with the Gandhi family.' "He should come here. We would be happy. He is an educated man. He has a clean image. BJP denied him a ticket because he is related to the Gandhi family. I think he should come (to Congress)," said the Congress leader.

Varun Gandhi, in his debut contest in 2009, won Pilibhit decisively with 4.19 lakh votes. His subsequent wins in 2014 and 2019 further cemented the family's political dominance.

Speculation about Varun Gandhi's political future is now widespread. There are rumors circulating about him joining either the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, but so far, these remain mere speculations. Even political analysts seem uncertain about what stance Varun Gandhi will take in the future. With it now clear that Varun Gandhi will not contest the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket this time, his future appears uncertain.

Jitin Prasada fielded from Pilibhit

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada, who crossed over from the congress to the BJP two years ago, was named the BJP's candidate for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Prasada, who was a minister twice in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government and was considered one of Rahul Gandhi's top aides, had lost two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 and was elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2021.

Lok Sabha Election 2024

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

