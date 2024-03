BJP announces 13 candidates for UP, fields Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP fields Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seats.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced 13 candidates for Uttar Pradesh as it released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In the latest list, the saffron party has named Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad among other candidates.

Sitting MP Varun Gandhi has been denied a ticket from UP's Pilibhit and UP minister Jitin Prasad fielded in his place. Longtime Bareilly MP and former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has also been dropped and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar was named the candidate.

The BJP has fielded Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, as sitting MP and Union Minister, Gen VK Singh (retd) expressed his unwillingness to contest the polls.

In its fifth list, the party has announced candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, UP, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, among other states.

ALSO READ | BJP declares Maneka Gandhi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arun Govil, Naveen Jindal as Lok Sabha candidates in new list