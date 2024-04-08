Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandi may witness 'Raja' Vikramaditya Singh vs 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut contest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut

According to the sources, Congress wants Vikramaditya Singh to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi seat as the party feels that he can give the toughest challenge to BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Mandi seat may witness ‘Raja’ Vikramaditya Singh vs 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut, Pratibha Singh may get a new role

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh along with her son and state PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday triggering speculation that Vikramaditya might be fielded from Mandi Lok Sabha elections against Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

The sources said Vikramaditya is in a dilemma as he wants to have a grip on state politics and is already a minister in the Congress government in Himachal. His mother Pratibha Singh is a sitting MP from the Mandi constituency. If Vikramaditya chooses to go to Delhi after defeating Ranaut, the royal family would like to have a portfolio in the state government, they said.

In such a situation, if Vikramaditya contests from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, then the seat of Shimla (Rural) from where he is the MLA should be given to someone in the family.

The sources said his mother Pratibha Singh may contest the assembly by-election.

However, the final call will be taken by Congress CEC on April 11.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on June 1 across four seats and the results will be declared on June 4.

