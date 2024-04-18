Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Are mobile phones allowed inside polling booth? | Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to commence on April 19, there's a notable increase in queries from the public. A prevalent concern among voters is whether they can carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth. Many individuals are uncertain about the rules regarding mobile phones in polling booths. This article aims to address this crucial question and provide clarity on the matter. Stay tuned to discover the answers to all your queries.

Are mobile phones allowed inside polling booths?

Voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones inside polling stations during elections to maintain the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. By excluding electronic devices, election authorities strive to create an environment where voters can freely cast their votes without external influences.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voters are not allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling station. "No, carrying of mobile phones, smart phones, smart watch, wireless sets etc. inside the polling stations on day of the poll and is not allowed. However, Presiding Officers are allowed to carry their phones in silent mode for communication purpose in case of exigency and necessity," the poll body said.

Do NRIs have any voting rights?

Yes, as long as they have not acquired citizenship of any other country and are otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter at their place of residence in India.

Can a non-citizen be a voter in India?

No, voting in India is only limited to Indian citizens. People holding citizenship of another country are not eligible to vote or register. People who were Indian citizens earlier, but now have acquired citizenship of another country are also not eligible.

How many people are eligible to vote this time?

The Election Commission of India has informed that about 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha election. The Election Commission has reported that 96.88 crore people in India are registered to vote for the upcoming general elections, which is the largest voter pool in the world. According to the Commission, the number of registered voters has increased by six per cent since the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

When are the elections?

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in a total of seven phases. Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 21 states and Union Territories is slated to commence on April 19. The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be conducted across seven phases, starting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will be done on June 4.

