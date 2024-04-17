Lok Sabha elections 2024: Do NRIs have any voting rights? | Common FAQs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for election duty ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Bastar

With the polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 just two days away, there are a few questions which are very frequently asked by the people. The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. MORE ON ELECTIONS

Can a candidate spend as much money as he wants in elections?

No candidate can spend money as per his wish in elections. There is no right to spend more than the amount fixed by the Commission. If any candidate does this then it comes under the ambit of corruption. On such complaints, action is taken as per the rules of the concerned Commission and IPC.

I have lost my old voter id card. How can I get a new id card?

A replacement EPIC can be issued to an elector on the receipt of Form-8 for the purpose. along with a copy of FIR/Police Report.

Do NRIs have any voting rights?

Yes, as long as they have not acquired citizenship of any other country and are otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter at their place of residence in India.

How to know that the vote has been cast through EVM?

As soon as the voter presses the button of the election symbol to vote, the LED in front of it lights up. Immediately after this, the VVPAT slip comes out with the serial number on which the voter got the vote, his election symbol and other information is visible. The voter has seven seconds to see it. After the vote is cast, a loud beep sounds which indicates that your vote has been cast.

Can a person in jail vote in an election?

A person confined in jail cannot vote in an election. As per the Representation of People Act. 1951, Section 62 (5), a person in prison, "under sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise, or in the lawful custody of the police" is not eligible to cast his vote in an election.

Who is a classified Service Voter?

Service voters belonging to Armed Forces have the option of either voting through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him. A service voter who opts for voting through a proxy is called Classified Service Voter (CSV).

Who can vote in India?

All citizens above 18 years of age, regardless of their race, colour, or previous condition of subjugation have the right to vote under the Citizenship Act that grants them protection under the 15th Amendment

Can a non-citizen be a voter in India?

No, voting in India is only limited to Indian citizens. People holding citizenship of another country are not eligible to vote or register. People who were Indian citizens earlier, but now have acquired citizenship of another country are also not eligible.

What is the relevant date for determining the age of 18 years? Can I get myself registered as a voter on the day when I have completed 18 years of age?

According to Section 14 (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, the qualifying date for determining the age of an applicant is the first day of January of the year in which the electoral roll after revision is finally published. For example, if you have completed or are completing 18 years of age on any date from and after January 2. 2022 but up to January 1. 2023, you will be eligible for registration as a voter in the electoral roll going to be finally published in January, 2023.