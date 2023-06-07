Rahul, Kejriwal & Mamata to attend Opposition's meet in Patna, confirms Lalan Singh- LIST of attendees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Buzz over Opposition unity ahead of the LS election 2024

Lok Sabha election 2024: A meeting of opposition parties, which is scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23, will be attained by top leaders of anti-BJP parties, said Bihar ruling party- Janta Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh on Wednesday. Singh along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addressed a press conference in Patna.

"The opposition meeting will be held on June 23, in Patna. All opposition parties have agreed to this... Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI Gen Secy D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Dipankar Bhattacharya will attend the meet," said the JDU chief.

Earlier, the meeting of opposition parties, slated to be held in Patna on June 12, has been postponed.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other key opposition figures unavailable for the meeting on June 12, there was a view to hold the deliberations at a later date so that they could also participate, giving the event due prominence.

Nitish's effort to unite Opposition against BJP

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left to forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP's Sharad Pawar.

Oppositoin's Mission 2024

Nitish reportedly gave formula - one Opposition candidate on one seat against BJP- to defeat Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-led saffron party which eyes third victory in a row at Centre. The attendance of Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal will give a big hope for the formation of a united opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 as the duo earlier were against any alliance with Congress. BRS chief KCR is still adamant on the anti-Congress front and the same stance is taken by JD-S in Karnataka.

