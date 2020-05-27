More relaxations may be given in lockdown after May 31, says Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh says more relaxations in lockdown may be given after May 31.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Wednesday interacted with India TV during its special coverage #HealthMinistersOnIndiaTV conference and discussed how well the state is prepared to deal the coronavirus outbreak. He said they have a capacity of over 1 lakh COVID-19 dedicated beds, adequate number of ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

Speaking on lockdown situation after May 31, UP Health Minister said that more relaxations may be given after May 31 but people will have to strictly follow social distancing guidelines as corona is here to stay maybe for 1-2 yeras untill we have a vaccine.

Jai Pratap Singh said that state started preparing to deal with COVID-19 since the first case was reported back in March like listing of quarantine, isolation centres. The state earlier had just one testing lab for coronavirus but now we have 27. Also we are contineously working to improve facilities in our existing labs as well as building advanced labs.

Uttar Pradesh is strictly following all the guidelines issued by the Centre to deal coronavirus situation and is equipped with all the facilities to fight the crisis.

At present, UP has 6,548 total coronavirus cases including 170 deaths while 3,698 have recovered. The health minister also said that they are taking care of migrants as arrival from other states has almost reached saturation points.

