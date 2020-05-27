Coronavirus may stay for 1-2 years, need to learn to live with it: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says that coronavirus may remain for 1-2 years, therefore, we need to learn to live with it.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday participated in #HealthMinistersOnIndiaTV conference and gave an overview of COVID-19 situation in Delhi. He said at present, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases is 14 days which is almost similar to the national rate. Jain asked people to remain alert, vigil, aware as coronavirus will not fade away so easily therefore everyone needs to start living with the virus.

Satyendra Jain said that Delhi at present has over 15,000 COVID-19 cases out of which 7,000 are active cases while remaining have recovered.

On COVID-19 tests, he said, Delhi is testing over 4,000 samples per day which is more than the national average.

On the situation of hospitals, Satyendra Jain said that at present, they have over 2,000 COVID-19 dedicated beds. He also mentioned that Delhi has adequte number of ventilators.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage