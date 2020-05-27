Upper, middle class more at risk for coronavirus due to foreign travel: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says state followed strict home quarantine guidelines to containt the spread of coronavirus.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday interacted with India TV during its special coverage #HealthMinistersOnIndiaTV and gave an overview of how well the state is prepared to fight coronavirus outbreak. Vij said that they are extensively using all the existing measures like providing PPE Kits to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said the state recovery rate is better than other states and is improving from day to day. He also mentioned that his team is working day and night to fight the coronavirus.

Haryana Health Minister did not blame migrants on the spread of COVID-19 but instead said that maximum cases in the state almost 70 per cent have come from Delhi, Gurgaon, Sonipat, Faridabad and other adjoining areas of Delhi.

He said that upper and middle middle class people were more affected from coronavirus due to international travel mentioning that the disease was less found in lower class.

Anil Vij added that one of the reasons why Haryana has less numbers of COVID-19 infected people is that the government stricly implemented home quarantine where police personnel are vising every houses of those who have been home quarantined to make sure people do not violate it.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage