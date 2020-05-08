Image Source : PTI UP liquor vendors to be fined ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh if found overcharging customers

Acting on complaints of overcharging by liquor vendors, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday warned of strict action against those selling liquor at a rate higher than the maximum retail price (MRP). Following instructions from Excise Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri, principal secretary (excise) Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said that a rate higher than the fixed MRP cannot be charged by liquor vendors under any circumstances.

“Strict instructions have been issued in this regard. Payment should be made by the buyers after seeing MRP printed on the bottles. Buyers should not pay more than that,” Bhoosreddy said.

Liquor vendors caught overcharging will be fined Rs 75,000 for the first offence, Rs 1.5 lakh for the second and there license will be cancelled after the third offence, he said. Excise Commissioner P Guruprasad has ordered all the departmental personnel including joint excise commissioner, deputy excise commissioner, district excise officer and other subordinates to strictly follow the government instructions.

The excise commissioner said that a special enforcement drive against the sale of illegal liquor in the state was launched on March 25 under which a number of FIRs were registered.

In order to fully control the illegal liquor business in the state, the departmental officers have been instructed to carry out continuous operations and take effective action on the manufacture, sale, transport and smuggling of illegal liquor, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

