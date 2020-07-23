Image Source : FILE Liquor shops, outside containment zones, to remain open in Uttar Pradesh during lockdown

Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed liquor shop opening rules during the weekend lockdown in the state. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided that liquor shops, outside containment zones, will remain open during the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 12 imposed a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread. Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said that the restrictions imposed on Saturdays and Sundays will remain in place till July end.

Markets and offices remain closed on these days. However, banks are allowed remain open. Markets are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments, other than those dealing in essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on weekends.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,529 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total active cases in the state now stand at 21,003. A total of 35,803 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,298, as per health ministry.

