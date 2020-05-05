Punjab green signals home delivery of liquor. Details here

Image Source : Punjab government allowes home delivery of liquor amid lockdown 3.0

Liquor will now be delivered to your doorstep in Punjab after new guidelines that have been issued to the Excise and Taxation Department. However, the home delivery of liquor will be done between 1 pm to 6 pm from May 6 onwards as liquor shops will also re-open in the state from tomorrow between 9 am - 1 pm.

Liquor shops across the country have been allowed to open after a gap of almost 40 days during lockdown situation amid coronavirus outbreak. Several states, key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Kolkata others have allowed liquor shops to re-open. But shops re-opening will be depend on which zone a particular area is falling.

Though liquor shops will re-open from tomorrow in Punjab, the government's move to home deliver it could be a better step to avoid crowding amid coronavirus spread.

Earlier in the day, liquor shops were allowed to re-open in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, however, people while purchasing have to maintain social distancing and abide by all the guidelines issued by the government to help India's fight against coronavirus.

