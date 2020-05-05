Tuesday, May 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Liquor prices hike by 75% in Andhra Pradesh, effective from today

Liquor prices hike by 75% in Andhra Pradesh, effective from today

After witnessing chaos at the liquor shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2020 11:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt hikes liquor prices by 75%, effective from today
Image Source : AP

Andhra Pradesh govt hikes liquor prices by 75%, effective from today

After witnessing chaos at the liquor shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops. The revised rates will come into effect from today afternoon. 

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Government allowed the sale of liquor from today with 25 per cent hike in prices. The price hike was imposed to discourage alcohol consumption. Later, the state government announced 50% more price hike on Monday morning to deter people from buying liquor and ensures lower consumption.

While, the stores are permitted to open from 11 am to 7 pm, people started queuing up much before the opening timings. The shops will be closed if there is over-crowding, according to the guidelines. However, no permission is given to bars. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X