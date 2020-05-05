Liquor prices hike by 75% in Andhra Pradesh, effective from today

Image Source : AP Andhra Pradesh govt hikes liquor prices by 75%, effective from today

After witnessing chaos at the liquor shops across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has also hiked the alcohol prices by 75%. The government had earlier raised by 25% but that did not succeed in discouraging people from thronging the liquor shops. The revised rates will come into effect from today afternoon.

Andhra Pradesh Government hikes liquor prices by 50%, taking the total overall hike in price of liquor to 75%. The revised rates will come into effect from today afternoon. Price hike imposed to discourage alcohol consumption: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Government allowed the sale of liquor from today with 25 per cent hike in prices. The price hike was imposed to discourage alcohol consumption. Later, the state government announced 50% more price hike on Monday morning to deter people from buying liquor and ensures lower consumption.

While, the stores are permitted to open from 11 am to 7 pm, people started queuing up much before the opening timings. The shops will be closed if there is over-crowding, according to the guidelines. However, no permission is given to bars.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage