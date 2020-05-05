Image Source : PTI Punjab: 30 pilgrims test coronavirus positive after they return from Nanded Sahib

As may as 30 pilgrims who had returned from Maharashtra's Nanded Sahib have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Fazilka. The samples of all the devotees were collected and the reports came out to be positive late on Monday. The positive COVID-19 reports of the devotees were confirmed by Dr. Harchand Singh, Civil Surgeon with the Health Department. Earlier, four coronavirus positive cases were reported from Fazilka. With the new cases, the total coronavirus positive cases in Fazilka have reached 34.

Out of the total, 11 coronavirus positive cases are from Jalalabad, 9 from Fazilka, while 13 are from Abohar.

Meanwhile, district authorities in Nanded are searching for four sewadars from Gurdwara Langar Sahib, who have tested positive for coronavirus. They are missing since their swabs were taken for testing.

Till 5 pm on Monday, Nanded reported 34 positive cases including three deaths.

More than 3,500 pilgrims were stranded in the city, which houses one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib.

Following the nationwide lockdown, they remained for nearly six weeks before the Punjab government made special arrangements to take them home.

