VIDEO: Massive landslide near Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla; National Highway blocked

A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has led to a blockade of National Highway-5. According to the state emergency centre, the landslide occurred at Jeori near Rampur in Shimla. Commenting on the incident of landslide, the state emergency operation centre in a bulletin said no loss of life or property was reported by the authorities.

"DPCR has informed that an incident of landslide occurred near Jeori- Sub-division Rampur District Shimla due to which NH-05 road has been blocked. No human or property loss reported by the Authority concerned yet," the state emergency operation centre said.

Meanwhile, a video of the landslide was shared on social media, which showed huge rocks rolling down a hill. Several people could be seen standing near the landslide site and recording the incident on camera.

The district administration has deployed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampur and a police team to assess the situation.

The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides as well.

Earlier on August 28, Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3) was blocked due to a landslide between Aut and Pandoh in the Mandi district.

