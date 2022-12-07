Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. OPINION | Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini has set a sterling example by donating her kidney.

Lalu Prasad Yadav kidney transplant: Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav is recovering in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore, after he underwent a kidney transplant. The kidney was donated by his daughter Rohini Acharya, who is also recovering fast. Doctors said, all the vital parameters of both the donor and patient are now normal. Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi, his daughter Misa Bharati are presently in Singapore.

Politicians across the spectrum have lauded Rohini Acharya for doing a great service by donating her kidney and giving a new lease of life to her 74-year-old father. On Monday, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav posted pictures and video of his father who has been shifted from operation theatre to ICU. Lalu Yadav had been suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant.Tejashwi’s post on Twitter, while applauding her sister, was quite emotional. He wrote: “My dear sister’s self-confidence after the surgery is divine, unprecedented and wonderful. My dear sister Rohini Acharya has set a unique example of unimaginable family values with her unbreakable love, infinite sacrifice and unique dedication.”Rohini has, indeed, set a sterling example by donating her kidney. She is not only Lalu’s daughter, but has now become the darling daughter of every Indian family. When Lalu Yadav regained consciousness after surgery, the first thing he asked was, “How is Rohini?” When Rohini regained consciousness, the first thing she asked was: “How’s Papa?” - an unmistakable sign of bonding between a doting father and his daughter.Lalu Yadav has a large family of nine children and Rohini is his second offspring. A mother of three, 43-year-old Rohini Acharya is a doctor by profession and she lives in Singapore. When she learnt about her father’s kidney complications, she did not think twice before offering her kidney.Initially, Lalu Yadav was unwilling for a kidney transplant. His view wat that he was already a septuagenarian, and he would not like his daughter to donate her organ, as she had a long life ahead of her. Rohini insisted, and ultimately her father agreed.The day Lalu agreed for transplant, Rohini tweeted: “For me, my parents are like God. I can do anything for them.” When Lalu arrived in Singapore, Rohini tweeted: “I haven’t seen God, but I have seen God in the form of my papa.” On the day, when she was wheeled into the operation theatre, Rohini tweeted: “Ready to rock and roll…Wish me a good luck”. And God listened to her prayers.One of Lalu Yadav’s arch political rivals in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, father of a solitary daughter, tweeted: “Beti Ho Toh Rohini Acharya Jaisi. We are proud of you. You will be an example for coming generations.”I can understand Giriraj Singh’s emotions because he understands the emotional connect between a father and his daughter.Rohini was born in 1979, and in 2002, she married a software engineer Shamsher Singh. Among her three children are two sons and a daughter. I am giving these details because, it was Rohini who played the key role in persuading her father to accept her kidney. She told her father that her family with three offsprings is now complete, and as a doctor, she knew that she can continue to lead a normal life with a single kidney.Another political rival, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tweeted: “God did not give me a daughter. After watching Rohini Acharya today, I feel like quarrelling with God. My naani (grandmom) used to say, noble daughters are better than sons”.A long-time associate of Lalu Yadav and presently BJP MP from Pataliputra, Ramkripal Yadav blessed Rohini saying, “It is because of daughters like Rohini that the family gains respect. God should give such daughters to everybody”.Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “for parents, a daughter always remains a daughter, even if she becomes old. Everybody should feel pride for daughters after watching what Rohini did.”Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, Rohini has set an example, which could be difficult for others to equal. “At a time when most of our younger ones prefer to stay away from their parents, Rohini has conveyed to the younger generation a message: Try to understand your responsibilities towards your parents”, she said.On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Tejashwi Yadav and later told reporters, “it is a matter of happiness that everything went well. Lalu ji is fine. Doctors have also said that he is fine.”It was Rohini’s courage and devotion that won accolades from Lalu Yadav’s political rivals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday to find out about his father’s and his sister’s health. Modi wished an early recovery for both of them. Tejashwi Yadav posted a 14-second video of his father in which he thanked all his supporters for praying for his father’s recovery.Kidney transplant is not as easy as it seems. In some case it becomes risky and complicated, both for the donor and the receiver. Both have to undergo several critical tests. Kidneys cannot be transplanted indiscriminately. Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore is considered as one of the best hospitals in the world where kidney transplants are done.I remember, Late Amar Singh was brought to this hospital for kidney transplant. The process is very complicated. Before a transplant is done, the patient’s immunity is brought down so that the body can accept foreign elements. When the immunity is lowered, the patient is kept in complete isolation for weeks to prevent infections. After a kidney is transplanted, the patient is again kept in isolation for a long period to ensure that the immunity level rises slowly. The kidney donor has also to go through several risks during recovery phase. That is why, I have nothing but words of praise for Rohini’s courage.I pray to God that Lalu Yadav recovers quickly and returns home and Rohini, too, recovers soon and rejoins her family. Let both of them live a long and healthy life. Lalu Yadav is a well-known pesonality and naturally, his kidney transplant has became the talk of the town. Rohini has set a nice example and this will encourage all those daughters who are willing to help their ailing parents. This will also make people stop complaining that children do not care for their elder ones.

