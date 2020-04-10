Coronavirus in Delhi: Lajpat Nagar resident tested positive for COVID-19

A resident of Delhi's posh Lajpat Nagar has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Naveen Ramani, who was diagnosed for COVID-19, is a bed-ridden kidney patient. The infection has claimed at least 12 lives in the national capital so far.

The 45-year-old man resides in Lajpat Nagar-I and used to go for treatment and dialysis to Moolchand Hospital on a regular basis. Ramani visited the hospital on March 31 and April 2. He was also supposed to reach the hospital on April 4 but he didn't turn up as the Dialysis Department was closed.

On discovering symptoms of the COVID-19 infection, Ramani got himself checked and was found positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, his family members have been advised to quarantine at home. Medical checkups will soon be conducted on the family as well.

A nurse who was posted at the Dialysis Department has also been found infected with the coronavirus. She was kept in an isolation ward on April 4. Now, she has been shifted to LNJL Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday, at least 51 fresh cases and three deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total number of patients in the region to 720. Out of these, 430 are related to Tablighi Jamaat. The death toll in Delhi stands at 12.

