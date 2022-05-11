Kolkata: BJYM worker's autopsy report indicates death by hanging

The autopsy report of Arjun Chourasia, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker, has revealed that he died by hanging. The post-mortem was conducted by Command Hospital in Kolkata and the report was submitted to Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. According to the report, the ligature mark on his neck was ante-mortem in nature.

The HC had earlier ordered an autopsy in Eastern Command Hospital, a defence medical facility, following the incident. The report was submitted in a sealed cover before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Arjun's body was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building last week. The BJP alleged that he was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described it as a "political murder". He had visited Kashipur and demanded a CBI probe into the death, claiming a culture of violence and a fear psychosis prevailed in West Bengal.

BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal had submitted earlier to the court that the family does not have faith in the investigation being conducted by the Kolkata Police, which has already formed a special investigation team to probe Arjun’s death. She demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI.

