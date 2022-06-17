Follow us on Image Source : KOCHI METRO (TWITTER). Kochi Metro offers ride at Rs 5 today to any station | Know the reason WHY?.

Kochi Metro 5th anniversary : Passengers can travel in Kochi Metro to any station at Rs 5 per ticket on Friday (June 17) as part of the 'Metro Day' celebrations.

Kochi Metro had begun operation on June 17, 2017.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in a statement said that even if passengers are travelling from the Aluva end terminus to the other part of Petta, the charge will be just Rs 5 on Friday.

The facility is also available for passengers who use online tickets generated through mobile phone applications and Kochi1 Card users.

"The normal rate will be applicable for trip pass holders. But the balance amount will be credited to their accounts as cashback. The Kochi Metro will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Friday," the statement reads.

