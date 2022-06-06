Spark in Delhi Metro blue line coach triggers panic, passengers escape through emergency exit | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The visuals from the train show passengers escaping through the emergency exit close to Yamuna bank metro station.

Delhi Metro news: A panic was triggered in a train on Delhi's metro's Blue line on Monday as one of the coaches witnessed a spark. The visuals from the train show passengers escaping through the emergency exit close to Yamuna bank metro station.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

The spark resulted in a halt of the metro midway, and there was a commotion due to the technical difficulty.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on the matter and said that there is a delay in services. However, there was no mention of the panic.

The entire Blue Line has been impacted due to a snag in the OHE (overhead equipment) at Yamuna Bank station. Trains are being run at a slower speed than usual, news agency PTI reported.

