Cardiac arrest killed singer KK confirms initial post-mortem report: Police

The initial post-mortem report of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) stated he died of cardiac arrest. The singer, who passed away at the age of 53, was in Kolkata for a concert on Tuesday. The report added that the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”.

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," said a senior police officer, adding, that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the CMRI hospital, where KK was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from the concert.

Cops have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

