VIRAL VIDEO: Arijit Singh singing KK's 'Zara Si' at old concert after singer's shocking death surfaces

VIRAL VIDEO: KK's sudden demise just hours after performing at a concert has sent shockwaves across the country. Fans, friends and industry colleagues have been mourning the death of the singer with emotional tributes. KK, whose real name was Krishna Kumar Kunnath dies aged 53. KK gave multiple hits including 'Yaaron', 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and 'Alvida' among others. His song 'Zara Si Dil Mei' was also one of his most popular songs.

After KK's death, fans have found an old video of Arijit Singh performing 'Zara Si Dil Mei'. It has gone viral on social media. In the video, there's also a clip of KK praising Arijit's singing talent on reality show, Fame Gurukul. KK, who was on the judging panel with Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan tells Arijit, “You are a very, very gifted singer, and as we can all see, you have another stage to perform in. All the best, don’t worry.” The clip is followed by Arijit performing that song from the movie Jannat.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user said, "This video hits so different now! #KK telling Arijit Singh how different (a) singer he is and he has another stage to perform and then Arijit singing KK's song at his concert. Literally numb. #RIPKK (sic)." Watch the video here:

For the unversed, KK was in Kolkata to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others. He is survived by his wife and two children.