Kiran Bedi 'seeks forgiveness' amid row over joke on Sikh community at book launch event

Kiran Bedi News: BJP leader and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday apologized after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that she has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community during her book launch event a day ago.

A controversy erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a "12'o clock" joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' went viral on social media.

"I have the highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) is kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this. I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva & loving kindness," the former IPS officer tweeted.

Bedi also shared pictures of her doing 'Path and Seva', adding that she had the highest regard and admiration for her community and her faith. She urged people not to doubt her intentions.

Bedi also shared screenshots of obscene messages which she has been receiving for the last two days for her comments.

"Despite having regretted, I'm receiving very obscene abuses on email, WhatsApp, and Twitter handle. I urge the abusers to refrain from doing and not put me into a situation where I may have to place them in the public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for the identity of abusers then," she tweeted.

arlier, AAP leader Jarnail Singh had shared a video of Kiran Bedi's book launch event and accused her of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs by cracking a 12 o'clock joke.

"When Mughals were looting India, kidnapping sisters and daughters, only Sikhs used to fight with them and protect sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals This is the history of 12 o'clock. Shame on BJP's petty leaders who make fun of Sikhs in return for that favour," he tweeted.

