Sikh man in USA bears Rs 40000 loss every day by selling gas at low price, netizens call him hero

Gas sells at a cheaper rate in the US at this Phoenix store

Sikh man based in the USA is giving back to the community in his own way. He has been selling car fuel at cheaper rates than at which he buys from his gas station in Phoenix, Arizona. As per a report, Jaswiendre Singh is losing about USD 500 (Rs 39,008) every day in this loss-making venture but his actions are driven by nobler thoughts. He is selling gas at a cheaper rate as customer service and wants to share the burden of the community.

Singh is selling gas for USD 5.19 a gallon, 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price. Although he is losing out on USD 500 a day, he said he has no regrets about it. For this gesture, social media is all praise for Singh and are motivated to give it back to the community.

Price and other economic problems have Singh motivated to help his community. "My mother and my father did teach us to help and share if you have something,” he said.

In March, Singh was selling gas while making a loss of 10 cents per gallon. He has been doing this service for a while now. His discounted gas prices have many users pumping gas from his station. On social media, he continues to gain the status of a hero. "Sikhism speaks of the good of humanity. It has also been said not to take advantage of anyone's compulsion in difficult times. Help someone if you can (sic)," commented one YouTube user. Another one said, "Wow, if I were near his store, I would support his store for life. A good man (sic)!"

Meanwhile, US inflation spiked in May and raised concerns about an aggressive policy tightening. Many economists and market participants expected the data to show inflation had peaked, but gasoline prices hit a record high, the cost of food soared and rental prices surged, as per the news agency.