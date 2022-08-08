Khatu Shyam temple stampede kills 3 in Rajasthan's Sikar; several injured

Follow us on Image Source : KHATU SHYAM MANDIR WEBSITE Stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Khatu Shyam temple stampede: At least three people were killed following a stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar. According to the details, the incident was reported in the early hours of Monday.

Reports said a stampede-like situation occurred at the entrance door of Khatu Shyam temple at nearly 5 am today.

Three women were killed in the incident, while several other devotees were injured due to the heavy rush of pilgrims.

Two of those injured were referred to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

A team of police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Khatu Shyamji's temple in Sikar

Khatushyamji's temple is built in the middle of the town. It comprises a big hall for worship, which is known as Jagmohan. The door of the sanctum sanctorum and its surroundings are decorated with a silver lining. Baba's head is situated inside the sanctum sanctorum. Sheesh is decorated with beautiful flowers from all sides. There is a big ground outside the temple for the devotees.

Veer Barbarik (Shyam Baba) is the son of Dvapara Yuga Bhimsen and Naag Kanya Ahilawati (daughter of Basak/Basuki Naag).

Khatushyamji is considered to be the God of the Kali Yuga who shall perform incarnation (10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu) or an avatar, once the Kali Yuga is at its final stage, until then he was worshipped as Khatu Shyamji.

Shyamji is synonymous with Krishna and thus, he is worshipped in the same form.

Other stampede incidents at religious places

In May this year, as many as 17 devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during the distribution of coconuts at a religious programme in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Around 25,000 devotees were present at the site, where religious sermons were being given.

The incident occurred at Khimlasa road in Bina town of Sagar.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital and Bina Refinery hospital.

Earlier in April, a 22-year-old man was killed in a stampede at a temple in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district.

The incident took place in Maa Kudargarhi Devi Temple within the limits of Odagi police station after a dispute broke out among a group of devotees from Koriya district.

