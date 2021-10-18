Follow us on Image Source : AP Kerala rains: Dalai Lama expresses sadness over loss of lives, announces financial aid

The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala and offered financial assistance for the relief and rescue work there.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Tibetian spiritual leader said, “I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones and to all affected by the devastation.”

“I understand that the state government and concerned authorities are making every effort to provide help to those in need and that relief efforts are well underway. As a token of my sympathy, I would like to make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the rescue and relief efforts,” he wrote.

The death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods, rose to 22 on Sunday. The casualties occurred on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains.

